Mental Health

“Wellness Day” one part of UNC’s response to mental health crises

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe content of this story may be disturbing for some listeners. Thursday, UNC will have...

studyfinds.org

Just ONE serving of vegetables a day enough to boost mental health!

LEEDS, England — We all know that eating more fruit and vegetables can help us keep the extra pounds off and improve physical health. But for the super picky eaters who simply refuse to eat vegetables, what if they ate just one? Research out of London shows that even as little as a single serving of produce actually boosts mental health.
Chattanooga Daily News

High school wellness center director forced to quit his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness

The high school athletic director lost his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending an inappropriate text message to a student. The man, who was working as the wellness center director and athletics director, admitted in a statement to local families that he texted a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness. “I did send a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness, which is inappropriate for a person in my position, and I understand this sort of behavior is not something that can be tolerated by the school district.” the educator reportedly said.
PublicSource

Pitt police, clinicians jointly respond to some mental health crises. Students see progress, but implementation is key.

Mental health advocates think the program could provide a better response, but incorporating student feedback and empowering the responding clinicians is essential. The post Pitt police, clinicians jointly respond to some mental health crises. Students see progress, but implementation is key. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

A grandmother's killing: Covid's mental health crisis hits one family

WINCHESTER, Va. - Pastor Brandan Thomas had just stepped away from the homeless shelter he runs when his buzzing phone signaled another mental health crisis. That week in late August he had already sought help for one resident who suffered a psychotic break so severe she could not remember her name, and another who bit his own arm and then swallowed a bottle of pills.
TheConversationAU

How one woman's traumatic experience drove her investigation into pregnancy and mental health

Years ago, a friend told me how, a week or two after giving birth, she had been gripped by the idea that her baby had been abducted by aliens. Hearing this, I was astonished. My friend was a smart, well-grounded, rational woman – a medical doctor, in fact. And ideas about the mental health impacts of pregnancy were new to me. I was, at that time, pregnant with my first child and had become anxious. I was not myself. My friend wanted to let me know that I wasn’t a freak, that pregnancy was tough and complicated and, maybe, things could...
Richmond.com

Messy data systems delayed Virginia's COVID response. Kaine's bill could help combat the gap in future crises

At the start of the worst public health crisis in over a century, the Virginia Department of Health was manually tracking the virus through test results sent via fax machines. The same team analyzing the flood of data at the state level was tasked with reporting and updating the agency’s website with daily COVID metrics. A year and a half later, some rural health districts were documenting vaccinations by hand, another factor contributing to a three-day data lag that made it difficult to capture the state’s progress in real time.
UPI News

Personality may affect memory and thinking skills in aging adults

Certain personality traits may make older adults more or less vulnerable to waning memory and thinking skills, a new study suggests. The study, of nearly 2,000 older adults, found that those high on the "conscientious" scale -- organized, self-disciplined and productive -- were less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment. That refers to subtler problems with memory and other mental skills that sometimes precede dementia.
MedicalXpress

People with vision impairments up to four times more likely to suffer mental health problems

Research by international development organization Sightsavers, University of Ilorin, and the Kogi State Ministry of Health, in Nigeria has revealed links between vision impairment and poor mental health. The study, published in the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene's (RSTMH) International Health, estimates that blind people aged 50 years and over are nearly four times as likely to have self-reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression than those with no vision impairment. Individuals with severe vision impairment are almost three times as likely, and those with moderate visual impairment twice as likely to report having mental health issues.
The Independent

Negative childhood experiences linked to people developing anti-vax sentiments, major study finds

Anti-vaccination views among people stem from adverse childhood experiences such as abuse, maltreatment, or having an alcoholic parent, major new research suggests.Researchers, including those from the University of Otago in New Zealand, say many adult attitudes, behaviours and traits have their roots in childhood.In the major study, published in the journal PNAS Nexus last month, scientists assessed how people develop strong anti-vaccination sentiments.They assessed vaccine resistance beliefs among members of the long-running Dunedin Study, based at the University of Otago, which marks 50 years this month.The ongoing Dunedin study follows the lives of over 1,000 babies born between 1 April...
