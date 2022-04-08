ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC men’s basketball team greeted by loyal fans upon return to Chapel Hill

carolinaconnection.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite their loss in the National Championship game,...

carolinaconnection.org

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Doug Edert’s new home

After being one of the breakout stars of March Madness, Doug Edert has a new team and school to play for. Shortly after the thrilling run of Saint Peter’s came to an end in the Elite Eight, Edert announced that he was entering the transfer portal. On Saturday, it was announced that Edert is going to Bryant University.
COLLEGE SPORTS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Duke Basketball Commit Calls Out UNC Fan

It may be the offseason, but that doesn’t mean the rivalry between Duke and North Carolina gets put on hold. Duke commit Dariq Whitehead posted a photo on Twitter this week, sparking a response from a Tar Heels fan. “Good. Can’t wait for Leaky [Black] to lock him down...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy