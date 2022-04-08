Students embrace the healing power of ‘cathartic screaming’ to cope with stress

A college student in Boston has started a non-profit to help young people, like himself, manage stress. The idea came from a very personal struggle. Noah Trofimow is a 22-year-old student at Suffolk University. Things are going well for Noah now, but he’s suffered from anxiety and depression and overcame a suicide attempt. “For a lot of people it’s their first time living on their own when they go to college or its their first time for a lot of experiences, relationships there are schools there are careers and it’s a very transitional period that can be pretty difficult,” Noah said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 DAYS AGO