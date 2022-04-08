ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Students embrace the healing power of ‘cathartic screaming’ to cope with stress

carolinaconnection.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you relieve stress? Meditation, journaling, and deep breathing are typical...

carolinaconnection.org

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Heal From Stress and Trauma: Lessons From Kintsugi

In the last two years, the world has changed dramatically and challenged many of us beyond our expectations. The cracks of stress, strain, and trauma are showing more and more in our lives, work, and relationships. And unless we lived in a bubble, we likely have had some other hard...
MENTAL HEALTH
WRAL News

7 ways to cope with persistent stress

Raleigh, N.C. — Editor's note: This article originally appeared on UNC Health Talk. For the past two years, it’s been one crisis on top of another: a global pandemic, deadly violence over racial and political divisions, soaring inflation rates. And now, Russia has invaded Ukraine, destabilizing Europe and...
RALEIGH, NC
Mountain Democrat

The healing power of dogs

Miranda Miller, activity director with Barton Memorial Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Facility, has always strived to make the facility a home-like experience for the elderly residents. She never wanted the long-term care section of the hospital to feel too sterile. While safety, quality care and cleanliness is always a top...
PETS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suffolk University student launches non-profit to help manage stress

A college student in Boston has started a non-profit to help young people, like himself, manage stress. The idea came from a very personal struggle. Noah Trofimow is a 22-year-old student at Suffolk University. Things are going well for Noah now, but he’s suffered from anxiety and depression and overcame a suicide attempt. “For a lot of people it’s their first time living on their own when they go to college or its their first time for a lot of experiences, relationships there are schools there are careers and it’s a very transitional period that can be pretty difficult,” Noah said.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Stress#Cathartic
WOOD

The power of healing through healthy foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There’s an organization in West Michigan that steps in and fills the gap and trains high school students. The Revive & Thrive Project provides free home -delivered meals to those facing a health crisis. The clients they serve have a tremendous need for nourishment while they’re going through a very difficult time and lack the support to put a healthy meal on the table. Wendy Borden is the Founder and Executive Director of Revive & Thrive Project, she brought it to West Michigan after feeling the personal impact of not being able to make nutritious meals during a health crisis. The program also helps to teach teen volunteers about healthy foods, job skills and building confidence.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Boyle Heights Beat

Ramona Gardens mural brings the healing power of art to a community rich in culture￼

The mural’s lively colors catch your eye as soon as you enter Ramona Gardens. An orange road that starts on the left turns vibrant red, matching the rooftops of the buildings in the housing complex. The red turns bright blue, as it enters a water drop with the image of a girl drinking water. The liquid falls from a stem from which grows a fist that symbolizes brown power.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WANE 15

Homestead students embrace culture through cuisine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Smells, tastes, and sounds from around the world converged inHomestead Highschool’s cafeteria tonight. The “Taste of Homestead” is an event where students volunteer and choose a country torepresent. They learn the culture, and food from that country and make a dish to share.The sixth annual Taste of Homestead returns after […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
UPI News

Personality may affect memory and thinking skills in aging adults

Certain personality traits may make older adults more or less vulnerable to waning memory and thinking skills, a new study suggests. The study, of nearly 2,000 older adults, found that those high on the "conscientious" scale -- organized, self-disciplined and productive -- were less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment. That refers to subtler problems with memory and other mental skills that sometimes precede dementia.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Meditation
MedicalXpress

People with vision impairments up to four times more likely to suffer mental health problems

Research by international development organization Sightsavers, University of Ilorin, and the Kogi State Ministry of Health, in Nigeria has revealed links between vision impairment and poor mental health. The study, published in the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene's (RSTMH) International Health, estimates that blind people aged 50 years and over are nearly four times as likely to have self-reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression than those with no vision impairment. Individuals with severe vision impairment are almost three times as likely, and those with moderate visual impairment twice as likely to report having mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Negative childhood experiences linked to people developing anti-vax sentiments, major study finds

Anti-vaccination views among people stem from adverse childhood experiences such as abuse, maltreatment, or having an alcoholic parent, major new research suggests.Researchers, including those from the University of Otago in New Zealand, say many adult attitudes, behaviours and traits have their roots in childhood.In the major study, published in the journal PNAS Nexus last month, scientists assessed how people develop strong anti-vaccination sentiments.They assessed vaccine resistance beliefs among members of the long-running Dunedin Study, based at the University of Otago, which marks 50 years this month.The ongoing Dunedin study follows the lives of over 1,000 babies born between 1 April...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy