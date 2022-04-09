ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulations on transgender high school athletes end Georgia's legislative session as campaigns for 2022 ramp up

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia’s legislative session ends this week as lawmakers move through a bill that...

WSVN-TV

DeSantis interrupted by protesters as he ends legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a speech at the end of the legislative session in Tallahassee. During his remarks, democrats showered him with criticism. DeSantis marked the end of the annual legislative session at the State Capitol, Monday. “Well, congratulations to the legislature. I think you...
The Independent

Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions

A federal judge expressed skepticism Monday that he can give Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams the immediate right to begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under Georgia law.U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen told a lawyer for Abrams' gubernatorial campaign that she was asking him to rewrite state law to allow Abrams' One Georgia committee to start taking money before the May 24 primary.“The remedy you're asking me to do, I'm uncomfortable with, because you're asking me to rewrite the statute,” Cohen told lawyer Joyce Lewis during a hearing in Atlanta.Cohen suggested that it would have “made more sense” if...
WTOV 9

Fluharty discusses ups and downs of West Virginia Legislative session

WHEELING, W.Va. — The 2022 West Virginia Legislative Session wrapped up last weekend, with lots of action affecting the Northern Panhandle. As usual, there were ups and downs, according to local Delegate Shawn Fluharty (3rd District). “We were able to keep the finances in good form in the state...
KSLA

What to expect at this year’s legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers will pour into Baton Rouge Monday, March,14 to start the 2022 Legislative Session. Some big issues will come up over the next few weeks which center on map proposals following redistricting talks, teacher pay raises, an abortion pill and funding to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River.
restorationnewsmedia.com

No bragging rights for NC’s longest legislative session

On March 10, our General Assembly adjourned a session that spanned 14 months, starting in January 2021. It was the longest session length on record since 1965, and it’s not a record to boast about. House Speaker Tim Moore announced, “We have set a record,” then thankfully added, “…I...
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
