Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Music fan pleasers Rival Entertainment brought Candler Park Music Festival roaring back to life with an early fall date in 2021. This year the two-day festival will be reclaiming its late-spring dates and inviting fans back to Candler Park for music, food, and art on June 3-4. The 14th edition of this neighborhood favorite festival will showcase The Disco Biscuits; Grace Potter; Trouble No More — celebrating the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band and featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Daniel Donato, Dylan Niederauer, Jack Ryan, Peter Levin and Roosevelt Collier; Yonder Mountain String Band; Twiddle; Andy Frasco & The U.N.; Cha Wa; CBDB; The Orange Constant, and Webster. Accompanying the live performances will be a hand-picked selection of some of the city’s best food trucks and vendors and an artist market showcasing a wide range of makers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 DAYS AGO