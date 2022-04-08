Man shot and killed under Burnside Bridge in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 21-year-old Portland man is accused of stomping a homeless man to death about an hour after committing another violent assault in Portland's Old Town neighborhood on Feb. 13. Elijah Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old James "Tony" Wise. He's also...
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
A Eugene man is facing multiple charges after he was pulled over in Springfield and his passenger told the Lane County deputy there was meth in the car, resulting in law enforcement also finding heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and multiple firearms, including a "ghost gun," authorities said.
A child who had been reported missing Tuesday died after being found unresponsive in an unincorporated Clackamas County creek, officials said. Officials did not publicly identify the child or provide their age. Reports of a child missing from a home on South Union Mills Road were made about 11:30 a.m....
Childhood sweethearts Bob and Maude Newburgh moved into a brand new house in Northeast Portland’s Grant Park neighborhood 81 years ago. Over time, their daughter, who grew up there, returned with her husband and children. Then Bob and Maude’s granddaughter created a home there with her young family.
As Oregon pump prices draw closer to the five dollar mark, the Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News they have received at least five reports of gas theft since the start of 2021, but three of them alone during a 10-day period in March.
