Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute named Mary Tolikas, PhD, as senior vice president and chief innovation officer, effective April 1. Dr. Tolikas most recently served as CEO at Wyss Center for Bio & Neuroengineering in Switzerland, Before that, she spent nearly 10 years as an operations director at Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University, where she was an important part of the Wyss Center's growth at the university, according to a March 15 news release.

BOSTON, MA ・ 27 DAYS AGO