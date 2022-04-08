ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Blue Raiders Fall in Offensive Battle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Middle Tennessee baseball dropped the first game of its weekend series to Marshall, 7-11 Friday afternoon. As inclement weather conditions picked up late in the game, the Blue Raiders (13-15, 5-5 C-USA) collected 14 hits but could not hold off the Thundering Heard (14-16-1, 4-6...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

'We're in a weird rut': Arizona loses grip on late lead, drops third straight game

It took nearly the first two months of the season, but the Arizona Wildcats baseball team has hit its first true rough patch. Arizona (22-9, 9-5 Pac-12) committed three errors and gave away a 5-2 lead to Washington State on Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field, dropping a season-high third consecutive game. The 6-5 defeat also meant the Wildcats will not be able to win the weekend series against the last-place Cougars.
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee baseball gets 23rd straight win, sweeps Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball brought out the brooms and swept Missouri with a 4-3 win on Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium after taking the first two games on Friday and Saturday. The top-ranked Vols have now won 23 consecutive games. They’re just one win shy of tying the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vanderbilt victorious at Tennessee

Tennessee’s women’s tennis team lost its home match to Vanderbilt Friday. The Lady Vols (11-7, 5-5 SEC) captured the doubles point, but dropped a 5-2 decision to the Commodores Friday at Knoxville’s Goodfriend Tennis Center. The match against Vanderbilt (12-7, 4-6 SEC) was moved from Barksdale Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVQ

Errors haunt No. 12 Kentucky in loss to Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Softball team committed a season-high five errors Friday night at John Cropp Stadium, which came back to haunt the Wildcats in a 7-6 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the series opener. Game two of the series has been pushed back...
LEXINGTON, KY
abc27 News

Orioles open 30th season at Camden Yards with 2-0 win

(WHTM) – 2022 officially marks the 30th season for Orioles Park at Camden Yards. The team stepping up to the occasion in the 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in their home opener. Reigning Silver Slugger award winner Cedric Mullins drove in two runs on his RBI-single with the bases loaded in the second inning. […]
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers stout pitching leads to win in game one against No. 12 Vanderbilt

Auburn faced a Vanderbilt squad that came into Plainsman Park ranked No. 12 in the country on Friday, and the Tigers certainly made it look easy. From the get-go, it was Butch Thompson’s club that made a statement. In the second inning, the Tigers’ scoring began. Second baseman Cole Foster hit a home run to give Auburn an early 1-0 lead. In the fourth, it was the Auburn designated hitter Brooks Carlson who increased the lead in the fourth with a three-run home run. The lead was increased to 4-0. Not to mention, it just seemed like Auburn starting pitcher Hayden Mullins was unhittable tonight. He gave up just one hit in 4.1 innings pitched.
AUBURN, AL
WBKO

Hilltoppers Drop Series Finale to FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped its series finale to FIU, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field. After recording wins on Friday and Saturday to capture a series victory over the Panthers, the Hilltoppers were unable to complete the sweep on Sunday after FIU fought back from a 5-2 deficit with four answered runs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

