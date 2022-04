Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have announced they are expecting their seventh child together.Hilaria shared the news she is pregnant on Instagram on Tuesday, where she shared a video of her large family and wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.”According to Hilaria, she and her husband of eight years were “pretty sure our family was complete” before they learned of the pregnancy, with the yoga instructor noting that they are “beyond happy with this surprise”.In the caption, the 38 year old...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO