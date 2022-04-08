ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Ghost Stories with M Dressler on Radio Book Club

By Molly Marcello
kzmu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest Radio Book Club, enter a speculative space where ghosts cross landscapes and refuse to remain invisible. Hosts Andy Nettell and Shari Zollinger interview author M Dressler on their latest...

www.kzmu.org

Comments / 0

Related
UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read this month

It’s been just over two years since coronavirus first swept the country, disrupting ordinary life and injecting another dose of chaos to an already perplexing world. The 21st century has proven uniquely challenging, throwing an endless stream of choices, world events and information our way. In that light, March’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Evan Ross
Person
Richard Powers
Person
Jim Harrison
Person
Jim Ross
New Haven Register

Jack White to Hit the Road With Openers Be Your Own Pet, the Kills, More

Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues world tour will feature a dozen special guest openers across the scheduled 59-date international trek. Among them are punk outfit Be Your Own Pet, who will reunite after 14 years to perform two opening gigs. Be Your Own Pet will take the stage for...
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Jack White Urges Major Labels to Join His Vinyl Crusade

Jack White urged major record labels -- whom he claimed have "more money than God" -- to build their own vinyl pressing plants. “Vinyl records have exploded in the last decade and the demand is incredibly high,” White explained in a video message which you can watch below. “A small punk band can’t get their record for eight to ten months. And I now ask the major labels, Warner Bros, Universal and Sony to finally build your own pressing plants again. As the MC5 once said, you’re either part of the problem, or part of the solution.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Reviews#Ghost Stories#Radio Book Club#Kzmu Public Affairs
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Brittney Spencer Writes Different Songs in Different Spaces

Known for her vivid storytelling and powerful lyricism, country musician Brittney Spencer is far from a novice songwriter. When she’s writing on her own, her ability to share deeply personal stories and still strike a chord with listeners is one of her greatest strengths. Spencer is also a gifted and thoughtful co-writer, combining her own truths with the unique perspectives and experiences of fellow songwriters. In an interview with American Songwriter, Spencer shared a few of her songwriting secrets and hopes for the future.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Polygon

The Sandra Oh ghost story Umma is one giant missed opportunity

Horror is part of Sam Raimi’s filmmaking DNA, whether he’s going all-out with slapstick gorefests like the Evil Dead trilogy, adding monster-movie touches to his Spider-Man movies, or suffusing thrillers like A Simple Plan or The Gift with a more subdued form of creeping dread. So it’s only natural that he’d spend some of his big-studio capital on producing horror movies — and it’s downright confounding how few of them have been any good. Cracking B-movies like Don’t Breathe and Crawl are the exceptions. The disappointing likes of 30 Days of Night and Boogeyman have been the rule.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

LISTEN: Carrie Underwood Teases ‘Ghost Story’ Snippet

Carrie Underwood releases a brand new single tomorrow (3/18); she gave fans a short snippet of the song this morning (3/17) on Instagram. Carrie posted a video snippet of what looked like part of a lyric video. In the clip of the song “Ghost Story,” she sings, “You’ll hear a noise where you’ll know the voice, and you’ll chase it down the stairs / You’ll look around not a single sound cause there’s no one even there / I’m gonna be your Ghost Story.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Shooter Jennings and Yelawolf Question Musical Semantics with Sometimes Y

Referencing the grade-school linguistics lesson of how the letter “y” is considered both a consonant and “sometimes” a vowel, Shooter Jennings and rapper Yelawolf gave themselves creative freedom to explore whatever genre possible with Sometimes Y. “When you’re a kid in school, they teach you all these rules about spelling, but then they tell you about ‘sometimes y,’ which calls the entire system into question,” Jennings tells American Songwriter of the origin of the duo’s moniker. “Suddenly everything’s out the window and you can do whatever you want. That’s what it felt like making this record.”
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy