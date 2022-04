If you’re a Madison College student or faculty members who wants to buy some fresh meat along with your notebooks, pens and pencils at the Truax Campus, now you can. The store is part of the college’s Artisanal Modern Meat Butchery program, where students will run the arts retail corner at the Truax Campus cafeteria once a week on Monday afternoons. The shop — named the Retail Butcher Shop while class is in session — will offer items including bacon, brats and bologna.

MADISON, WI ・ 26 DAYS AGO