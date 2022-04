Rumors indicate that OnePlus will have a busy year ahead, with six new phones planned for release by the end of September. The company launched the OnePlus 10 Pro globally in late March, which went on sale in the first week of April. Now, the smartphone maker has announced an event in India on April 28 carrying the tagline "More Power To You," where it will reveal an "array of OnePlus devices."

