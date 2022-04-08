Yellow Magnolia Café

Make the most of cherry blossom season's ephemeral beauty at these prime viewing locations in Chicago and beyond. In Japan, cherry blossom season is a springtime rite of passage. Each year, thousands of people pour into city parks to post up with picnic blankets and admire the pale pink flowers—a tradition called hanami, or flower viewing—before they fall to the ground after just a few short days. Here in the U.S., Chicago is hardly the most well-known city for cherry blossom viewing (that distinction belongs to Washington, D.C., which was famously gifted more than 3,000 cherry trees by Japan in 1912), but you'll still find plenty of good spots for gazing at gorgeous spring blooms. Jostle with crowds at one of the most beautiful gardens in Chicago, take a train to the suburbs or pack your bags for a flower-powered day trip from Chicago—just make sure to plan your visit carefully, because you only have a few days to soak it all in once the blooms hit their peak! Here are some of the best places to see cherry blossoms in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO