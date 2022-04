NATICK – Eastern Bank is pleased to announce Landrys, Inc. (Landry’s Bicycles) as a new commercial banking customer. Founded in 1922, Landry’s Bicycles is rated as one of “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association and operates eight full-service, retail bicycle stores in Massachusetts, located in Boston, Braintree, Charlestown, Natick, Newton, Norwood, Westborough and Worcester. Landry’s has also been recognized as National Bicycle Dealer of the Year for supporting bicycle advocacy. Landry’s has more than 200 employees and is led by a team of dedicated, long-term employees.

