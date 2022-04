Coastal states up and down the East Coast from North Carolina to Massachusetts have begun purchasing offshore wind power with one notable exception: the state of Delaware. But now, thanks to a new report on Offshore Wind Procurement Options for Delaware, published by the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind (SIOW) at the University of Delaware, the state is equipped with an analysis of the anticipated price of electricity from offshore wind, as well as options and guidance if government officials choose to move forward with utility purchase of offshore wind energy.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO