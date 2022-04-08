ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

BROADWAY GRAND GALLERY

getitforless.info
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Broadway between 47th and 48th Streets, discover a garden of giant Playbills in the Broadway Grand Gallery, with 11 monoliths rising 10...

www.getitforless.info

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
WALA-TV FOX10

Broadway Stars and Professionals to lead a Broadway Workshop

The Azalea City Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization in Mobile, Alabama, with a mission to provide opportunities for children and adults to explore the world of artistic expression through quality educational programs, recitals and performance opportunities that enhance self-confidence and encourage personal growth while strengthening academic and artistic skills.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Calhoun County Journal

Hairspray: The National Broadway Tour in Oxford

Come enjoy the comedy classy Hairspray on Thursday, March 31 2022 at 7:00pm at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance! The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance, and deliriously tuneful songs. It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire—to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from a social outcast to a sudden star. A get-up and dance musical that “Welcomes to the 60s!” Hairspray also reminds us that “dancing together” is an ongoing project; one that requires action, awareness, and a bit of Tracy’s relentless optimism. Tracy must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network…all without denting her ‘do!
OXFORD, AL
KSNB Local4

Lied Center announces Broadway series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center for Performing Arts announced a big Broadway lineup Wednesday night. The 2022-2023 Glenn Korff Broadway series includes Hamilton, the Nebraska premiere of Jagged Little Pill, Legally Blonde-The Musical, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Chicago and the return of The Book of Mormon.
LINCOLN, NE
KFVS12

Future of the Broadway Theater

Veterans graduate from guitar class in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Today they walked away with a certificate and new skills. Richland School District mental health relief rooms. Richland School District mental health relief rooms. FEMA Deadline for tornado victims. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FEMA Deadline for tornado victims.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#The Broadway#Jersey Boys#Gallery#Broadway Grand Gallery
Coeur d'Alene Press

Broadway comes to Silverwood

ATHOL — It’s not every day young, talented entertainers move across the country from Nashville to take a gig in the Gem State. North Idaho, meet Wendi and Luke Yellin, the new holders of your passports to fun and adventure on Silverwood Theme Park’s historic Engine No. 7 steam train ride.
PERFORMING ARTS
Footwear News

LeAnn Rimes Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Sheer Cutout Dress & Sandals at CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown. The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy