EDWARDSVILLE - Route 66 plays a large part in the lives of residents from Macoupin to Madison County, but many of them don't know it. Like many of the attractions that make the region an important destination for tourism, people just don't think about it, even though thousands travel on Route 66 every day, according to Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. "This is a lifetime memory trip for international travelers," Jobe said.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO