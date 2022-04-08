ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New redistricting map dilutes Miami Black vote

By Associated Press
South Florida Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami – The historic Black vote in Coconut Grove faces redistricting dilution. Despite a plea from the Miami-Dade County chapter of the NAACP to keep the Coconut Grove community intact, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez refused to veto the new redistricting map approved by city commissioners that divided the community into three...

FLORIDA STATE
