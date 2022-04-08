ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, NJ

Shakespearean Hip Hop

Princeton University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas the Bard the original master of ceremony straight out of Stratford-upon-Avon? This...

arts.princeton.edu

Dallas Weekly

Questlove partners with Dallas Symphony Orchestra for “A Visual Journey through Hip Hop”

A unique partnership is coming to the Metroplex in April as Questlove, musician and member of The Roots will partner with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to narrate the history of hip hop and the impact it has had on American culture, the orchestra announced via news release. The 5-time Grammy Award-winning, and currently Oscar-nominated musician will take patrons on “A Visual Journey through Hip Hop” through various harmonies and melodies alongside the orchestra.
DALLAS, TX
Indianapolis Recorder

Hip hop meets classical music

When I first heard about “The Resurrection Mixtape,” the first performance of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Uncharted Series, I was excited. Conductor Steve Hackman fuses classical music and hip hop using Gustav Mahler’s “Resurrection Symphony” with music by Biggie and Tupac. Hip hop has come a long way, baby!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hotnewhiphop.com

Karlae Brings The Old-School Hip-Hop Vibes On "Did That"

Karlae has been making waves over the last few years with some dope tracks and features, however, she has yet to release a full-length project. Well, that is about to change as Karlae is set to drop her debut mixtape ENTER soon, and she is already promoting the new body of work with an impressive single. In fact, her latest effort is called "Did That," and the song can be found below.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Queen Lear review – Turkish villagers do Shakespeare in ode to collective power of art

In the opening scenes of Pelin Esmer’s heartwarming documentary, the sublime and the quotidian are beautifully intertwined. The tranquil sight of a group of older women enjoying a seaside dip is juxtaposed with a striking view of the Roman amphitheatre overlooking the deep blue ocean. Unassuming in appearance, the women quickly transform into thespians, taking over the ancient site and making it a rehearsal space for an amateur production of King Lear. Coming from an impoverished rural background, this unlikely peasant-women theatre troupe brings the magic of Shakespeare to remote Turkish villages where even the basic staple of drinking-water is nonexistent.
PERFORMING ARTS
MetroTimes

R.I.P. Kevin ‘The Last Soulman’ Jones of Detroit hip-hop group A.W.O.L.

The Detroit hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Kevin “The Last Soulman” Jones of the underground rap group A.W.O.L. The cause of his passing is not known, but the group released a statement March 15, on its Facebook page that stated, “This will be the last post and final chapter of Detroit's AWOL. Rest In Peace Kevin The Last Soulman Jones. You will be missed, bro.”
DETROIT, MI
ETOnline.com

Phil Collins Bids Farewell to Fans at Final Genesis Concert

Phil Collins has taken the stage with Genesis for the last time. On Saturday, the 71-year-old drummer and singer performed with his rock band at London's O2 Arena, the last stop on the group's The Last Domino? Tour, which came after a 14-year hiatus. Phil, who performed the show while...
MUSIC
NPR

Wu-Tang's RZA on Redefining Hip-Hop & Building Generational Wealth

Hip-hop producer RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan always knew he was going to be one of the greats. And believing it was his first step to achieving legendary status. RZA was confident about what his music would sound like and what he wanted to say. But he also had the confidence that he could turn other artists into stars. All RZA needed was a little time and trust. He asked the members of Wu-Tang to give him five years and he would get them to number one on the charts.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bobby Rydell, ‘Wild One’ Singer and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Star, Dead at 79

Click here to read the full article. Bobby Rydell, one of the first music idols to spur teen fandom in the Fifties and Sixties, has died at age 79. His death was caused by complications from pneumonia, a rep for the artist confirmed in a statement. “He had the best pipes,” his good friend and radio legend Jerry Blavat told the Inquirer. “He could do Sinatra, he could do anything… He could do comedy. He played the drums. He was a great mimic… He could have been as big as Bobby Darin, but he didn’t want to leave Philadelphia.” Known for his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
classicfm.com

Incredible moment Jacob Collier turns his entire concert audience into a choir

“The greatest feeling in the world,” Collier captioned his viral TikTok. Brilliant young musician and producer Jacob Collier has gone viral on TikTok for transforming his audience into a massed choir, at a recent date on his world tour. “It’s my favourite thing in the whole world” to do, Collier captioned his video (watch below), which has reached millions on social media.
MUSIC
Westword

Schama Noel Seeks Balance Between Classic Hip-Hop and New Sounds

Denver rapper Schama Noel is trying to strike a balance between being radio-friendly and making songs that remain true to the spirit of hip-hop. He hopes his efforts are reflected on his upcoming ten-song EP, Two Can Play That Game. “I can do some commercial pop-sounding stuff but still have...
DENVER, CO
Guitar World Magazine

Gibson debuts the Theodore, a brand-new body shape based on a 65-year-old archive design

Gibson has introduced the first-ever model in its newly established Gibson Archive Collection, the Theodore – an electric guitar based on a 65-year-old sketch that debuts a brand-new body shape. Named after the company’s former president Theodore “Ted” McCarty, the six-string’s design was conceived way back in March 1957,...
CARS
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Cult Classic Hip Hop Film ‘Wild Style’ Debuted in Theaters 39 Years Ago

Wild Style is arguably the very first movie and one of the very few that shows the true essence of what Hip Hop is about. When Hip-Hop was being passed off as a fad that wouldn’t last beyond “Rapper’s Delight,” a vivid reenactment of the introduction of this artistic culture to the world was made. In 1983, film director and cultural artist Charlie Ahearn premiered the flick in Times Square, breaking records by selling out at all screenings for the three weeks it played.
HIP HOP

