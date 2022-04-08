Shakespearean Hip Hop

Hip-hop producer RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan always knew he was going to be one of the greats. And believing it was his first step to achieving legendary status. RZA was confident about what his music would sound like and what he wanted to say. But he also had the confidence that he could turn other artists into stars. All RZA needed was a little time and trust. He asked the members of Wu-Tang to give him five years and he would get them to number one on the charts.

