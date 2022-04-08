ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie, IL

Sports Cancellations for Friday, April 8th

i70sports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVandalia Baseball and Softball today at Gillespie have been postponed until...

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Roundup For April 9, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After weeks of miserable weather, Mother Nature gave central Illinois sports teams a beautiful day for competition. Dunlap and Bloomington are winners in baseball, East Peoria and Bloomington softball pick up victories, Notre Dame and Morton play to a 2-2 tie in girls soccer, plus the Metamora track relays were held. […]
PEORIA, IL
The Spun

Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces Decision On Open Championship

Tiger Woods just wrapped up his first major golf tournament in more than a year, as he was able to get in four full rounds at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. While Woods was not in contention over the weekend, it was pretty awesome to see him out on the course, a little more than a year removed from his serious car accident.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gillespie, IL
City
Greenville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Carlinville, IL
Gillespie, IL
Sports
WCIA

Skyy Clark, incoming freshmen already working on chemistry

WCIA — So much can still change with the Illinois basketball roster before the start of next season. Some of the only guarantees to be on the roster are the incoming freshmen. The Illini class grew to four with the commitment of Skyy Clark earlier in the week. Last time they had four players in […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Baylor Tennis completes 4-0 weekend as both teams win on Sunday

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both Baylor Tennis teams won on Sunday, as the two teams combined to go 4-0 at home this weekend. The 21st-ranked women’s team started the day by winning a nearly four-hour thriller over No. 25 Kansas 4-3, and the fourth-ranked men followed it up with a 6-1 win over Oklahoma […]
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Vandalia Baseball#Jv Baseball Softball#No Jv Baseball#Highland
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy