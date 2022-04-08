Sports Cancellations for Friday, April 8th

Jersey's Maddie Hedger scored a goal in her team's 2-1 win on Friday over Metro-East Lutheran in Edwardsville. Later Friday, Jersey won a 2-1 decision in a 7 p.m. game at Gillespie. (Pete Hayes | The Telegraph)
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After weeks of miserable weather, Mother Nature gave central Illinois sports teams a beautiful day for competition. Dunlap and Bloomington are winners in baseball, East Peoria and Bloomington softball pick up victories, Notre Dame and Morton play to a 2-2 tie in girls soccer, plus the Metamora track relays were held. […]
Tiger Woods just wrapped up his first major golf tournament in more than a year, as he was able to get in four full rounds at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. While Woods was not in contention over the weekend, it was pretty awesome to see him out on the course, a little more than a year removed from his serious car accident.
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
WCIA — So much can still change with the Illinois basketball roster before the start of next season. Some of the only guarantees to be on the roster are the incoming freshmen. The Illini class grew to four with the commitment of Skyy Clark earlier in the week. Last time they had four players in […]
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both Baylor Tennis teams won on Sunday, as the two teams combined to go 4-0 at home this weekend. The 21st-ranked women’s team started the day by winning a nearly four-hour thriller over No. 25 Kansas 4-3, and the fourth-ranked men followed it up with a 6-1 win over Oklahoma […]
Following the third-place finish at the Edwardsville Spring Invitational, the Edwardsville boy's tennis team went 1-2 and finished fourth out of eight teams at the Hersey Invite in Arlington Heights on Saturday.
The lone victory was a 7-0 win over Buffalo Grove.
WOOD RIVER – With East Alton-Wood River’s Jayden Ulrich taking her talent to college at Indiana, the EA-WR invitational co-ed track meet had star power to replace. The Father McGivney Griffins girls distance runners stepped forward to seize the spotlight.
Father McGivney's Mia Range leaps over the bar in the high jump at the East Alton-Wood River Invitational on Saturday. (Greg Shashack/Hearst Illinois) The Father McGivney girls track and field team continued its impressive season with a first-place finish at the East Alton-Wood River Invitational on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE — Knoxville High School senior Kynlee Stearns was a three-year starter for the Blue Bullets' girls basketball team. The 18-year-old also competes in track and field for Knoxville, but Stearns will only hit the hardwood while attending college. On Friday afternoon, she signed to compete for the Monmouth...
Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
