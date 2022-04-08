Roche’s anti-TIGIT drug suffers a phase III cancer setback

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The prognosis for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer is poor, and there is hope that combinations of chemotherapy and immunotherapy could improve outcomes. In a phase II study (NCT03046862), researchers assessed the first-line use of gemcitabine and cisplatin (the standard-of-care chemotherapy) plus durvalumab, with or without tremelimumab, in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Durvalumab is an anti-PDL1 antibody, and tremelimumab is an anti-CTLA4 antibody. In this single-centre study, 128 patients were enrolled to one of three combination regimens, and 66% of 124 patients evaluable for tumour response had an objective response. There were no unexpected safety events. Gemcitabine and cisplatin plus durvalumab are currently being assessed as first-line treatment in advanced biliary tract cancer in a phase III study (NCT03875235).

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO