Vertex’s Na1.8 inhibitor passes phase II pain point

By Asher Mullard, View author publications, Google Scholar
 4 days ago

Vertex’s NaV1.8-targeted VX-548 reduced acute pain in two phase II trials — following abdominoplasty or bunionectomy...

Nature.com

Gemcitabine and cisplatin plus immunotherapy in advanced biliary tract cancer: a phase II study

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The prognosis for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer is poor, and there is hope that combinations of chemotherapy and immunotherapy could improve outcomes. In a phase II study (NCT03046862), researchers assessed the first-line use of gemcitabine and cisplatin (the standard-of-care chemotherapy) plus durvalumab, with or without tremelimumab, in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Durvalumab is an anti-PDL1 antibody, and tremelimumab is an anti-CTLA4 antibody. In this single-centre study, 128 patients were enrolled to one of three combination regimens, and 66% of 124 patients evaluable for tumour response had an objective response. There were no unexpected safety events. Gemcitabine and cisplatin plus durvalumab are currently being assessed as first-line treatment in advanced biliary tract cancer in a phase III study (NCT03875235).
CANCER
Nature.com

A phase II trial of guselkumab for Crohn's disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. GALAXI-1 is a phase II, placebo-controlled, multicentre (128 sites in 32 countries) study of the use of guselkumab for treatment of Crohn's disease. Patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who previously had an inadequate or no response to conventional or biologic therapy were randomly assigned (309 were evaluated) to receive one of three dose regimens of intravenous guselkumab, which is a selective inhibitor of the p19 subunit of IL-23, a dose regimen of ustekinumab (used as a reference arm), or placebo. After 12Â weeks, the three groups receiving guselkumab all exhibited improvements compared with placebo on a range of measures, including significant reductions in Crohn's Disease Activity Index and a higher proportion of patients who exhibited clinical remission and endoscopic response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A phase II trial of an alternative schedule of palbociclib and embedded serum TK1 analysis

Palbociclib 3-weeks-on/1-week-off, combined with hormonal therapy, is approved for hormone receptor positive (HR+)/HER2-negative (HER2âˆ’) advanced/metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Neutropenia is the most frequent adverse event (AE). We aim to determine whether an alternative 5-days-on/2-days-off weekly schedule reduces grade 3 and above neutropenia (G3"‰+"‰ANC) incidence. In this single-arm phase II trial, patients with HR+/HER2âˆ’ MBC received palbociclib 125"‰mg, 5-days-on/2-days-off, plus letrozole or fulvestrant per physician, on a 28-day cycle (C), as their first- or second-line treatment. The primary endpoint was G3"‰+"‰ANC in the first 29 days (C1). Secondary endpoints included AEs, efficacy, and serum thymidine kinase 1 (sTK1) activity. At data-cutoff, fifty-four patients received a median of 13 cycles (range 2.6"“43.5). The rate of G3"‰+"‰ANC was 21.3% (95% CI: 11.2"“36.1%) without G4 in C1, and 40.7% (95% CI: 27.9"“54.9%), including 38.9% G3 and 1.8% G4, in all cycles. The clinical benefit rate was 80.4% (95% CI: 66.5"“89.7%). The median progression-free survival (mPFS) (95% CI) was 19.75 (12.11"“34.89), 33.5 (17.25"“not reached [NR]), and 11.96 (10.43"“NR) months, in the overall, endocrine sensitive or resistant population, respectively. High sTK1 at baseline, C1 day 15 (C1D15), and C2D1 were independently prognostic for shorter PFS (p"‰="‰9.91"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, 0.001, 0.007, respectively). sTK1 decreased on C1D15 (p"‰="‰4.03"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7), indicating target inhibition. Rise in sTK1 predicted progression, with the median lead time of 59.5 (inter-quartile range: âˆ’206.25"“0) days. Palbociclib, 5-days-on/2-days-off weekly, met its primary endpoint with reduced G3"‰+"‰ANC, without compromising efficacy. sTK1 is prognostic and shows promise in monitoring the palbociclib response. ClinicalTrials.gov#: NCT3007979.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Toripalimab and chemotherapy in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Toripalimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody to PD1. In a phase III trial, 514 patients with treatment-naive, advanced oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma from 72 centres in China were randomized to receive toripalimab or placebo, plus a chemotherapy regimen (paclitaxel plus cisplatin). The toripalimab group had a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with the placebo group (HR 0.58; 95% CI 0.46"“0.74; P"‰<"‰0.0001). At interim analysis, overall survival was also significantly improved in the toripalimab group. The groups had comparable levels of severe treatment-related adverse effects (NCT03829969).
CANCER
#Inhibitor#Vertex#Acute Pain#Abdominoplasty#Doi#Asher Mullard Vertex
Nature.com

Questions concerning tyrosine kinase-inhibitor therapy and transplants in chronic phase chronic myeloid leukaemia

In this provocative commentary, we consider several questions posed by the late chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) expert Prof. Michele Baccarani, which he challenged us to address after his death. He noted only a small proportion of people with chronic phase CML receiving tyrosine kinase-inhibitor (TKI)-therapy are likely to achieve sustained therapy-free remission (TFR) and even fewer are likely to be cured. Persons most likely to fail TKItherapy can be identified at diagnosis or soon after starting TKI-therapy. These persons are likely to need lifetime TKI-therapy with attendant risks of adverse events, cost and psychological consequences. Allogeneic transplants achieve much higher rates of leukaemia-free survival compared with TKI-therapy but are associated with transplant-related adverse events including an almost 20 percent risk of transplant-related deaths within 1 year post-transplant and a compromised quality-of-life because of complications such as chronic graft-versus-host disease. Subject-, disease- and transplant-related co-variates associated with transplant outcomes are known with reasonable accuracy. Not everyone likely to fail TKI-therapy is a transplant candidate. However, in those who candidates are physicians and patients need to weigh benefits and risks of TKI-therapy versus a transplant. We suggest transplants should be more often considered in the metric when counseling people with chronic phase CML unlikely to achieve TFR with TKI-therapy. We question whether we are discounting a possible important therapy intervention; we think so.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Propagation graph estimation from individuals' time series of observed states

Various things propagate through the medium of individuals. Some individuals follow the others and take the states similar to their states a small number of time steps later. In this paper, we study the problem of estimating the state propagation order of individuals from the real-valued state sequences of all the individuals.We propose a method of constructing a state propagation graph from individuals' time series of observed states. The propagation order estimated by our proposed method is demonstrated to be significantly more accurate than that by a baseline method (optimal constant delay model) for our synthetic datasets, and also to be consistent with visually recognizable propagation orders for the dataset of Japanese stock price time series and biological cell firing state sequences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rehabilitation outcome in people with spinal cord injuries resulting from diving in South Korea

Retrospective electronic medical record review combined with a telephone interview. The purpose of this study was to describe the neurological and socio-professional outcomes of patients with diving injuries of the cervical spine. Setting. A tertiary hospital and its affiliated rehabilitation hospital in South Korea. Methods. Electronic medical records were reviewed...
ASIA
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Implementation of single-qubit measurement-based t-designs using IBM processors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08632-z, published online 23 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Conrad Strydom was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to conradstryd@gmail.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Physics, Stellenbosch University,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-atom Cu anchored catalysts for photocatalytic renewable H production with a quantum efficiency of 56%

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27698-3, published online 10 January 2022. In Supplementary Fig.Â 28b in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the figure panel incorrectly read '345 mW/cm2' but should have been '34.5 mW/cm2'. In the caption of Supplementary Fig.Â 20 in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The "horizontal" components of the real gravity are not relevant to ocean dynamics

In a recent paper1, the author derived equations on coordinate surfaces equivalent to oblate spheroids that account for the deviation of geopotential surfaces from spherical surfaces due to the centrifugal force caused by Earth's rotation (but then approximated them as spheres-see Supplementary Information). The author argued that the true gravity not only has a vertical component in these coordinates, but also a horizontal component due to variations in Earth's mass distribution. The magnitude of the horizontal component of gravity was claimed to be an order of magnitude larger than the horizontal components of Coriolis force and pressure gradient force that form the main geostrophic balance for large-scale oceanographic flow. The author argued that omission of the horizontal component of gravity is not warranted.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human genealogical histories

Evolutionary trees link ancient and modern human genomes. DNA from ancient human samples tells stories about human history and evolution. If integrated with modern human genomic data, it could generate a more complete picture of ancestor"“descendant relationships. However, the complexity of evolutionary processes, variable sequence quality and the sheer amount of data all hinder this ambitious goal.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Statistical machine learning of sleep and physical activity phenotypes from sensor data in 96,220 UK Biobank participants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26174-1, published online: 21 May 2018. This Article contains an error in Supplementary Table 1, where the "Ground truth"‰â†’"‰Predictionâ†“" labels were incorrectly ordered as "Prediction"‰â†’"‰Ground truthâ†“". Additionally, the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced protein isoform characterization

Long-read proteogenomics helps delineate isoform diversity in full-length proteins. Identification of proteins and their isoforms via mass spectrometry (MS)-based experiments relies heavily on the composition of the reference protein database used. Generic protein databases may either lack information on a particular protein isoform or contain more isoforms than expressed in a sample, making protein inference ambiguous or inaccurate. Proteogenomic approaches used to generate sample-specific databases have mainly employed short-read RNA-seq data, but the short length of the reads makes it difficult to accurately define full-length transcripts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long-term physical therapy for neuropathic pain after cervical spinal cord injury and resting state electroencephalography: a case report

Neuropathic pain after spinal cord injury is difficult to treat, and it is associated with abnormalities in the function of the thalamus-to-cortex neural circuitry. Aerobic exercise provides immediate improvement in neuropathic pain and is associated with abnormal resting electroencephalography (EEG) findings in patients with spinal cord injury. This study aimed to investigate whether physical therapy, including walking, can improve neuropathic pain and EEG peak alpha frequency (PAF) in the long term in a patient with cervical spinal cord injury.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Correction: Tracking daratumumab clearance using mass spectrometry: implications on M protein monitoring and reusing daratumumab

Correction to: Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01501-0, published online 29 January 2022. We noted a mistake in the Introduction section in the following sentence: "and ability to differentiate therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins based on unique retention time and mass". The use of mass and retention time is actually not true for the MALDI method. We would like to correct this sentence and replace it with: "with ability to aid in differentiating therapeutic monoclonal antibodies from endogenous M proteins on the basis of mass to charge".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A pandemic-enabled comparison of discovery platforms demonstrates a naÃ¯ve antibody library can match the best immune-sourced antibodies

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27799-z, published online 24 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 1, 33 and 77. Ref. 1 was incorrectly given with incomplete bibliographical information as: 'Jackson, L. A. et al. An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 "“ Preliminary Report. N. Engl. J....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DCR for nasolacrimal duct stenosis may be less effective than for complete obstruction

To ascertain the success of endo-DCR in nasolacrimal duct stenosis (NLDS) versus nasolacrimal duct obstruction (NLDO). Consecutive adult patients with epiphora attending a tertiary lacrimal clinic from February 2012 to February 2021 were reviewed. NLDS was diagnosed by patent lacrimal syringing and combined dacryocystography (NLD stenosis) and dacryoscintigraphy (post-sac delay) findings in all eyes. Cases with evidence of canalicular stenosis or other identifiable causes of epiphora were excluded. The epiphora resolution and improvement rates following endo-DCR were compared between NLDS and complete NLDO cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

