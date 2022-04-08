ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks get 2 clutch home runs, pull away late in win

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — Jacob Walsh and Anthony Hall both hit go-ahead home runs before the Ducks tacked on five eighth-inning runs to pull away from Ball State in a 13-7 nonconference win at PK Park on Friday night. Walsh blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of...

Ducks and Cardinals split mid-series doubleheader at PK Park

The Oregon Ducks baseball team would have obviously preferred to sweep this afternoon’s doubleheader with Ball State, but given the alternative, the Ducks will happily take the split. Ball State rallied late to take Game 1 and in the nightcap, the Oregon team we’ve all got used to seeing showed up and defeated the Cardinals 10-4. With the win, Oregon earns its 20th win of the season with 11 losses. Ball State fell to 18-11 overall. Brennan Milone and Anthony Hall each homered. It was Hall’s fourth home run in his last five games and he now has seven for the season. Milone...
Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
Softball: Rao homers three times in Chariho win

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Ava Rao homered three times in three at-bats and the Chariho High softball team won its first game of the season, 10-0, over South Kingstown in a Division I matchup. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Rao twice homered over the...
