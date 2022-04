Ramos is expected to be called up to the Giants' big-league roster and start Sunday against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After failing to play with the team this spring before being sent down to Triple-A Sacramento on March 28, Ramos will quickly get called up to make his MLB debut Sunday. The outfielder had started three games at Triple-A this past week, collecting three hits including a homer, four RBI and four runs in 12 at-bats while walking three times as well. The 22-year-old offers the Giants another depth option in the outfield and we're yet to see what corresponding move the organization will make to call him up.

