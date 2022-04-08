ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Out of Friday's lineup

 3 days ago

Beer is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the...

numberfire.com

numberfire.com

California Sports
After Win, Padres Head to Bay Area, Then It’s Back to Petco Park for Home Opener Thursday

The Padres settled down after a disheartening loss to open their series in Arizona, closing it out with a 10-5 win Sunday as they took three of four from the Diamondbacks. The team jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second, powered by a Jurickson Profar grand slam, followed by a Jorge Alfaro solo shot – his first homer as a Padre. Jake Cronenworth, Luke Voit and Ha-Seong Kim each scored two runs, while Austin Nola, serving as DH, had two hits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 4 of series

LINE: Padres -167, Diamondbacks +143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead. Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record at home last season. The Diamondbacks scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 5.5 in the 2021 season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Breaking: Chicago Cubs Pitcher Suspended For 3 Games

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers had some contentious moments in their series to start the 2022 MLB season. But when the series reached a boiling point, one Cubs pitcher took an action that earned him a suspension. On Saturday, Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson intentionally hit Brewers slugger Andrew McCutchen....
CHICAGO, IL
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers, on base thrice

Walker went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a 10-5 loss to Arizona on Sunday. Walker broke out of an early skid with walks in the fourth and eighth innings sandwiching a homer in the sixth. The 31-year-old should see steady run in the middle of Arizona's weak lineup and is a fringe fantasy asset if he can approach his 2019 numbers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Swipes first bag

Marte went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and stolen base in a 10-5 loss to San Diego on Sunday. Marte doubled and stole third in the first inning and later tacked on a walk in the eighth. Arizona's best player had reached base just once through the first three games of the season. It was encouraging to see Marte active on the bases after he notched only three steals across 135 games in 2020 and 2021 combined.
PHOENIX, AZ
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: No longer starting Tuesday

Gallen will no longer start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. Gallen was scheduled to make his season debut in Tuesday's series opener against Houston, but Madison Bumgarner is now listed as the projected starter for Tuesday, with Merrill Kelly scheduled for Wednesday. It's not yet clear whether Gallen is dealing with an injury or whether the Diamondbacks simply chose to adjust their rotation early in the year. The right-hander managed shoulder inflammation during the offseason that delayed his spring progression, but he was expected to avoid a trip to the injured list to begin the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Padres blow past Diamondbacks for third straight win

Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam and Jorge Alfaro immediately followed with a solo home run off Arizona starter Caleb Smith in the second inning Sunday, and the visiting San Diego Padres went on to a 10-5 victory over the Diamondbacks. The Padres won the final three games of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Not in Monday's lineup

Flores is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Flores started twice at third base and once at designated hitter through the first three games of the season, and he'll be the odd man out Monday. He's 1-for-10 with a double, an RBI and a walk and should continue to have a regular role in the lineup with Tommy La Stella (Achilles) and Evan Longoria (finger) on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Walks three Saturday

Davies didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Padres after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out three. Davies was just three outs away from posting a quality start in an outing during which 43 of his 75 pitches went for strikes. He's looking to rebound from a 2021 season in which he posted a 5.78 ERA across 32 starts with the Cubs, and while he was far from perfect in this one and recorded more walks than strikeouts, it was still a decent performance as he limited the damage. Davies is expected to make his next start against the Mets next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Giants leave Austin Slater off Monday lineup

The San Francisco Giants did not include Austin Slater in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater will sit out Monday's game against the Padres while Mike Yastrzemski takes over in right field and bats leadoff. Our models project Slater to make 273 plate appearances...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Padres' Manny Machado: Smacks two hits Saturday

Machado went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Diamondbacks. Machado went hitless on Opening Day but has racked up three hits over his last nine at-bats since then. The star third baseman should be one of the main offensive threats for the Padres going forward and looks to be hitting his stride with hits in back-to-back games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Arizona's Pavin Smith sitting Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not include Pavin Smith in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Smith will take a seat Sunday while Jake McCarthy plays right field and bats eighth against the Padres. Smith is projected to make 389 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Five potential Justin Upton landing spots: Why Dodgers, Padres, more could add veteran outfielder

The Los Angeles Angels officially released outfielder Justin Upton over the weekend, ending his five-plus-year run with the club. The Angels, per Major League Baseball's rules, will remain on the hook for the $28 million left on his contract. Upton can only hope to follow in the cleatprints of Albert Pujols, who was released by the Angels last May before finding greater success in an optimized role with the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
Jose Herrera sitting for Diamondbacks Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not include Jose Herrera in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Herrera will take a seat Sunday while Carson Kelly re-enters the lineup at catcher and bats fifth. Herrera is projected for 92 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home run,...
PHOENIX, AZ

