Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Out of Friday's lineup

Davies didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Padres after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out three. Davies was just three outs away from posting a quality start in an outing during which 43 of his 75 pitches went for strikes. He's looking to rebound from a 2021 season in which he posted a 5.78 ERA across 32 starts with the Cubs, and while he was far from perfect in this one and recorded more walks than strikeouts, it was still a decent performance as he limited the damage. Davies is expected to make his next start against the Mets next week.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO