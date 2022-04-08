ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Programmable Logic Controller Implementation/Integration Consultant Services

newbergoregon.gov
 4 days ago

The City of Newberg's wastewater treatment plant process control equipment has outdated and aging PLC hardware. The hardware is no longer supported; if the existing hardware fails, the City may...

bids.newbergoregon.gov

