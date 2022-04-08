Rhythm of the 90s - Live at The Wedgewood Rooms - Fri 8th Apr 22

Combining elements of minimalist and boho design, minimalist bohemian interiors are an unlikely but happy marriage of two very different styles. Whereas minimalist interiors subscribe to the Mies Van Der Rohe-inspired “less is more” school of design, bohemian style interiors are characterized by a maximalist embrace of the eclectic and the eccentric. Today’s minimalist boho chic interiors are a stylized hybrid of both aesthetics, a trend that feels current until you remember that mixing minimalist interiors with boho elements can be traced back to the 20th century, when Moroccan Beni Ourain rugs were a staple of midcentury modern living rooms.

