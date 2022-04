This time around, the showing was much better for the Deptford Township High boys’ track and field team. Last season, the squad christened its new track by hosting the inaugural Deptford Spartan Relays. That day, the Spartans were shut out in the gold-medal department in the track events. Saturday in the second running of the Spartan Relays at the Jim Hawkins/Joe Corbi Stadium in Deptford Township, the host squad placed first twice on its turf.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO