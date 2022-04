James Alexandrou wins by miles for me, I do really like James Bye as an actor but to me he just isn’t Martin Fowler. James Alexandrou was Martin when he had some brilliant storylines such as marrying Sonia and having Bex with her beforehand. He was also there when Pauline and Mark were around, which is a very important note. We also saw him grow up on the show, and go from a troublemaking teenager into a respectable man.

