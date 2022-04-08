ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Softball to Host PBC Series Against Young Harris

csucougars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS - The Columbus State University softball team will host Peach Belt Conference contender Young Harris College for a three-game series starting Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. Series Schedule:. Saturday, April 9 - 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10 - 1 p.m. Tickets must be purchased...

csucougars.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Times

Prep softball, tennis action highlight busy weekend

FARMINGTON — The high school softball and tennis seasons took center stage this weekend across the region, with big performances in district action with the postseason right around the corner. The Farmington High School softball team extended their win streak to four straight, all within District 2-5A, after a...
FARMINGTON, NM

