WKU Regents to conduct committee meetings April 15

Students voted by a four-to-one ratio to pass a referendum to the Honor constitution in early March. This historic vote — which reduces the sanction of expulsion to a two-semester leave of absence — marked the largest change to the Honor system since its inception over 150 years ago.
~ Submitted by the Bedford Finance Committee: Stephen Carluccio, Chair; Elizabeth McClung, Vice Chair; Karen Dunn, Clerk; Ben Thomas, Paul Mortenson, Erica Liu, David Powel, and Stephen Steele, Members. The Finance Committee has a responsibility for creating the budget for the Town, as well as providing recommendations on articles in...
Graduate students often work for the university they attend, and in exchange, have their tuition covered. But not all grad workers get tuition coverage. That includes Paramveer Singh, a graduate assistant in the Environmental Department at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. On average, NMSU graduate employees pay $6,000...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg High School 2 (HHS2) naming committee will meet for the third and potentially last time on Saturday. As of now, suggestions on the name, mascot, and colors of the new high school are open to the public online and printed at a few places in town, including Lucy F. Simms.
The Wausau School Board approved excluding some books with “sensitive topics” for elementary school students starting this fall, citing concerns about potential undue influence by “politically motivated” teachers. The Board on Monday heard a presentation from Chris Nyman, the district’s director of Learning and Student Achievement,...
Comments / 0