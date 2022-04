When Jen Laubach hit the 32-week mark in her recent pregnancy, she was a basket-case of emotions with her soon-to-be daughter, Liv. She didn't know if she and her husband, Andre, would become infected again with the coronavirus like they did before she went into labor with their twin sons, Mitchell and Maksim, eight weeks early in April 2020, shortly after the pandemic started.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 26 DAYS AGO