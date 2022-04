Two years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a night of remembrance will be held at a memorial created last year for thousands lost to the disease during that time. The first permanent COVID memorial in the country, Rami’s Heart COVID-19 Memorial, was unveiled last year at its now-permanent home at Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township. The heart-shaped memorial contains over 3,500 names of people arranged in 11 yellow-painted shell hearts to remember people who died from the coronavirus.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 28 DAYS AGO