MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday showed exactly why the Twins paid Byron Buxton. Will they have the pitching to take advantage of their center fielder’s star power?. So many times in 2020 and ‘21, the Twins saw Buxton’s ability to impact any baseball game with one big swing, one big catch, one mad dash. So, with Minnesota’s offense languishing against Mariners pitching to open ‘22, leave it to the newly extended center fielder to finally pack the needed punch with a go-ahead, two-run blast to the third deck in the eighth inning.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO