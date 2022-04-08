See the NFL look-alike from Michigan constantly mistaken for DK Metcalf
By Angela Mulka
lakecountystar.com
2 days ago
Seattle Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf making headlines for trade talks and his strange candy diet has a doppelganger in Midland. Richard Pj Weaver, who has lived in Midland, a city in the Great Lakes Bay region, for about...
Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
On Saturday morning, the football world learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away. Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a vehicle struck and killed the former Ohio State star quarterback. Haskins was just 24 years old. Details surrounding Haskins’ tragic passing remained unknown in...
Jake Trotter pitched the most absurd trade ever for DK Metcalf and the Cleveland Browns. Jake Trotter is good at his job as a reporter. He is bad at his hobby of fantasy GM’ing. Trotter took part in a recent ESPN article where he, representing the Browns, and six other writers representing teams (Jets, Saints, Packers, Chiefs, Falcons, Eagle) proposed trades for DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
When you’re evaluating cornerbacks, there’s a lot to take in. Is this cornerback better in man or zone? Does he have match feet, Can he run the receiver’s route for him? Is he sticky in all phases of coverage? Do his eyes match his feet? What are his transition traits? On and on and on.
The Atlanta Falcons saw some turnover at the linebacker position this offseason. Can they look for a replacement in the 2022 NFL Draft?. The Falcons saw their defensive leader from last season sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foye Oluokun agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars leaving a hole in the middle for Atlanta.
In October last year, former Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings legend Brett Favre generated headlines … for the wrong reasons. The quarterback was involved in a scandal that featured him accepting a sum of $1.1 million for a speaking appearance he no-showed back in 2017 and 2018. Now, new texts show that the scandal runs much, much deeper.
More power to Deebo Samuel. He apparently wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram. The NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback currently is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who's earning an average of $30 million per season. Which means Samuel wants more than $30 million per season. Plus it means he wants more money than teammate Nick Bosa, who also is up for an extension and is worth roughly $30 million per season.
A former college football quarterback is reportedly “fighting for his life” in the hospital this month. Jeff Klein, who played collegiately at Auburn from 1999-2001, has been hospitalized with a dire health condition. A GoFundMe has been set up for the former college football quarterback’s hospital bills.
The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
After two promising seasons in the National Football League, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel had an amazing 2021 season, putting up 1,405 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns from scrimmage. He earned a trip to the Pro Bowl, as well as a spot on the All-Pro First-Team while...
With just more than three weeks to go until the April 28-30 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, it’s time to dive into another mock draft for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Star rolled out Mock 1.0 last week. Barring trades, the Chiefs will have 12 draft picks to work...
Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
The 2022 NFL draft is inching closer, which means the Jets are on the verge of adding an influx of young talent to aid their ongoing rebuild. Free agency has gone a long way in shaping New York’s plans for this year’s draft. Joe Douglas has addressed needs on both sides of the ball and upgrading at certain positions is now far less pertinent than it was at the beginning of the offseason.
Iowa is off to a strong start in the 2023 recruiting class. That’s evidenced by the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class currently being ranked No. 9 by 247Sports, No. 10 by Rivals, No. 15 by ESPN and No. 19 by On3.
Iowa just picked up its seventh commitment in the 2023 class from defensive back John Nestor. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound Chicago native is out of Marist High School. He joined quarterback Marco Lainez III, defensive end and edge rusher Chase Brackney, athlete Alex Mota, linebacker Ben Kueter, offensive lineman Leighton Jones and defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.
Naturally, continuing to add to the 2023 class...
The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
