See the NFL look-alike from Michigan constantly mistaken for DK Metcalf

More power to Deebo Samuel. He apparently wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram. The NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback currently is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who's earning an average of $30 million per season. Which means Samuel wants more than $30 million per season. Plus it means he wants more money than teammate Nick Bosa, who also is up for an extension and is worth roughly $30 million per season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO