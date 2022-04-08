ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale-Harvard Rivalry Takes Center Stage at Reese Saturday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, Conn. – Off to its best Ivy League start in 20 years (3-0), the Yale women's lacrosse team takes on a new challenge Saturday: the rivalry against Harvard. The Bulldogs host the Crimson at 1:00 p.m. at Reese Stadium (NESN, ESPN+, Live Stats). Yale has split the last two...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Bangor Daily News

UMaine baseball rallies in the 9th inning to take 2 of 3 against NJIT

Atonement was sweet for University of Maine sophomore second baseman Quinn McDaniel. McDaniel made two errors, including a fifth-inning throwing error that helped open the door for a three-run inning by the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The Eliot native later ripped a two-run single to center in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Black Bears a come-from-behind 7-6 victory at Mahaney Diamond Sunday afternoon.
NEWARK, NJ

