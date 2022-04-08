ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Bulldogs Host Dartmouth for Weekend Series

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Bulldogs host their first Ivy League games of the season this weekend with a three-game series against Dartmouth at George H.W. Bush '48 Field. The series begins Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 11:30 a.m. and concludes with a single game on Sunday at 12...

The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee lacrosse teams find winning form

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Without question, the pair of overtime victories over Westhill and South Jefferson had given the West Genesee girls lacrosse team a much-needed psychological boost. Now the Wildcats were out to prove it could start a game well, too, which is just what it did last...
