Tabuk and Cumberland Partner to Bring Innovative Antibiotic with Life-Saving Potential to Middle East

By Staff
nashvillemedicalnews.com
 2 days ago

Vibativ® treats patients with multidrug-resistant infections. NASHVILLE and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Specialty pharmaceutical companies Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), headquartered in Nashville, and Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company, a fully owned subsidiary of Astra Industrial Group and a leading pharmaceutical company in the Middle East, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has...

