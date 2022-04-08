ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

PUBLIC NOTICE: ST. TAMMANY PARISH DEPT. OF UTILITIES TO CONDUCT A TEMPORARY SWITCH TO FREE CHLORINE (CHLORINE BURN) OF THE CROSS GATES WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

stpgov.org
 3 days ago

St. Tammany Parish Government Department of Utilities, serving a public water system in Cross Gates, will be conducting a temporary switch from the current Chloramine (also known as Total Chlorine) disinfection to Free Chlorine disinfection of its water distribution system beginning Monday, April 25, 2022 and is intended to last for...

stpgov.org

Comments / 0

