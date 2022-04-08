ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA-Approved Antibiotic with Life-Saving Potential Launches in Puerto Rico

Vibativ® treats patients with pneumonia and serious skin infections. NASHVILLE – Specialty pharmaceutical companies Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) and Verity Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. has announced the launch of Cumberland’s VIBATIV® (telavancin) injection in Puerto Rico. The announcement follows an agreement between the companies providing Verity the rights to introduce the...

WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
UPI News

Moderna asks FDA to approve fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

March 18 (UPI) -- Moderna said on Thursday it has approached the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for everyone 18 and older to address the waning effectiveness of its previous three shots against the virus and its variants. The announcement comes after Pfizer and...
Benzinga

TradeStation Crypto Available In Puerto Rico

TradeStation, a fintech specializing in brokerage services and trading technology, announced the expansion of its crypto services to Puerto Rico. "We believe that Puerto Rico has a strong reputation supporting crypto, and we're looking forward to being part of the momentum surrounding their crypto community," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto.
biospace.com

New Data from Biogen Supports Aduhelm's Clinical Effectiveness

Biogen reported new data from a long-term extension phase of the Phase III clinical studies of Aduhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer’s disease. The controversial drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June of 2021, but it has been criticized for its effectiveness and costs. Still, the company continues to collect data that supports its claims for the drug.
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin C Supplements Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy. A study conducted in rats suggests that taking vitamin C may help to counteract the muscle atrophy that is a common side effect of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. Although clinical studies would be needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of taking vitamin C during doxorubicin treatment, the findings suggest vitamin C may represent a promising opportunity to reduce some of the drug’s most debilitating side effects.
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
MedicalXpress

Newly discovered drug candidate raises insulin secretion in type 2 diabetes

Researchers at Lund University have discovered increased levels of of a microRNA in type 2 diabetes, which has a negative effect on insulin secretion. Their experiments on human insulin producing cells in the pancreas also demonstrates that it is possible to increase the insulin secretion by reducing the levels of this microRNA. An important goal of the research is to develop new treatments for people with the disease.
Reuters

Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy, but work remains

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico will formally end its bankruptcy on Tuesday as the federally appointed financial oversight board implements key provisions of the commonwealth’s debt adjustment plan, including the establishment of a pension reserve trust and the exchange of existing bonds for new debt. An emergence from bankruptcy has...
scitechdaily.com

Gut Bacteria May Be an Important Factor in Blood Pressure Medicine Resistance

Findings could lead to new options for hypertensive patients who don’t respond to medication. Almost half of the U.S. adult population has high blood pressure — or hypertension — and about 20% of these patients have treatment-resistant hypertension. The reason why some people are resistant to treatment has been a mystery, but new study results show that a certain gut bacterium may be an important factor.
pewtrusts.org

In Puerto Rico, Flooding and Loss of Coastal Habitat Are Top Conservation Concerns

Puerto Rico’s residents say flooding, erosion, and loss of wetlands and other coastal habitats are among the most important threats the island’s government should prioritize in coastal resource planning, according to a survey by the island’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER). About 125 people, including...
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
