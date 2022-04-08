FDA-Approved Antibiotic with Life-Saving Potential Launches in Puerto Rico
Vibativ® treats patients with pneumonia and serious skin infections. NASHVILLE – Specialty pharmaceutical companies Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) and Verity Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. has announced the launch of Cumberland’s VIBATIV® (telavancin) injection in Puerto Rico. The announcement follows an agreement between the companies providing Verity the rights to introduce the...www.nashvillemedicalnews.com
Comments / 0