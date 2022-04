Making their debut at Free at Noon, but being no stranger to public radio, was the New Orleans-based groove-soul outfit Tank and the Bangas. Since winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2017, the eight-piece band led by Tarronia “Tank” Ball have launched their career into festival stardom, bringing the sound of New Orleans all over the country. And not classical New Orleans, like the Bourbon St. performers you may be thinking of — although there’s no doubt Tank’s gifted musicians take inspiration from some of jazz music’s best. But Tank and the Bangas is something new, so brimming with raw emotion that they’re not to be missed live.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO