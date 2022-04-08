University launches national search for new chief financial officer

Has been selected as chief nursing officer of the regional health system. He will start with UnityPoint Health during National Nurses Week on May 9. Carpenter most recently was senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive at Jefferson Health/Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest academic medical center. He was also Jefferson Health’s chief nursing informatics officer. Carpenter, a Chicago native, will fill the role currently held by Pam Delagardelle, CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, who added the role of interim chief nursing officer in June 2021. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Carpenter to our team,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. “He is an inspirational leader with proven experience around innovative models for developing talent, mapping career paths and identifying opportunities for nurse practice advancement.” Carpenter has a doctor of nursing practice degree. Based in West Des Moines, UnityPoint Health is an integrated health system that provides care across nine regions in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with approximately 32,000 employees.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO