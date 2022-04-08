ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University launches national search for new chief financial officer

Cover picture for the articleA national search for the university’s next vice chancellor and chief financial officer is underway, with the goal of identifying a final candidate by September. Ann Schmiesing, executive vice provost for academic resource management, is chairing the CFO search committee, whose membership includes representation from shared governance, administrative...

