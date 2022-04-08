Cost of living: How Londoners are affected

Farmers have said they are struggling to absorb rising costs as food prices for consumers continue to climb. NFU Cymru, which represents many farmers and growers in Wales, said fertiliser costs had doubled in a year, leaving some farmers "struggling to pay bills". Price rises are already reaching customers, with...
A single father said he would "rather starve" if it meant his daughter could eat while food prices soared. David Lynch told the BBC he could barely afford bills at his rented flat in Coventry. He said in a bid to put his daughter's needs first "I have gone three...
People in island communities in Scotland are among those who are bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis. Like many in rural areas, where public transport options are limited, they are reliant on their cars and have seen fuel costs soar in recent weeks. The price of heating...
People travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.Toby Howe, tactical lead at the Kent Resilience Forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.He told BBC Breakfast the delays had been...
A medieval priory seal matrix, thought to be about 800 years old, has been sold after it was dug up by a 10-year-old metal detectorist. The copper-alloy object was found by George Henderson from Nottinghamshire. He had been digging with his father Paul in Woodbridge, Suffolk, when he found the...
No fewer than 45 streets and statues have either been renamed or removed - or are in the process of being cancelled - over historic slavery links in London. Councils and authorities across the capital have acted or are reviewing road names dedicated to figures, who are now retrospectively condemned in modern times.
Why don’t other countries have pubs? I’ve never been to a proper pub anywhere outside the UK or Ireland. Scotty Gascoigne, Haggerston. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. Give it another decade and we won’t have any either. Massive duties on beer, high rents and people’s infatuation with overpriced...
The price of living in Jersey has risen dramatically across all sectors. Living Wage Jersey said living on the island was now 2% more expensive than living in London. In the last 12 months housing prices have escalated, the use of food banks has increased and there are concerns the cost of living has caused couples to delay having children.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced additional support as households face the biggest fall to real living standards on record. Households were facing the biggest hit to their living standards since the 1950s as new support measures were announced on Wednesday. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) outlined a short-term outlook...
Boris Johnson has warned the government must 'do more' to tackle the cost of living crisis as Rishi Sunak hinted at another cost-of-living bailout before October - and denied he is too rich to understand the pain being endured by families. The PM delivered a message about the importance of...
We’re in full support – but not necessarily in a position to give up a room at home. That was the message from people in one Shropshire town as the refugee scheme was announced. The UK government revealed there will be no limit to the number of Ukrainian...
A West Yorkshire spa town has been crowned best place to live in the Sunday Times' annual list of the UK's most desirable domiciles. But what makes it so great? BBC News spoke to some locals to find out. With a population of about 14,000, Ilkley sits in the southern...
Financial journalist Martin Lewis, founder of the MoneySavingExpert website, has described fuel and energy price rises as "catastrophic" and causing "absolute panic" in British consumers. Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Morning programme, he said he was "virtually out of tools to help people" and called on the government to step...
The Government is not protecting the poorest people amid the cost-of-living crisis, with out-of-work benefits at historically low levels, a UK poverty charity has said.The 3.1% benefits increase coming into effect on Monday does not match inflation, which is expected to hit 7.7% this month.This will result in the greatest fall in the value of the basic rate of unemployment benefit in 50 years, according to analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.Associate director Helen Barnard told Sky News on Sunday: “For a decade we’ve had cuts and freezes to benefits, and actually for eight of the last 10 years benefits...
The West Coast Main Line will be closed between London Euston and Milton Keynes over the entire four-day bank holiday weekend. Rail passengers planning an Easter getaway are being warned of disruption as Network Rail carries out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83 million. The West Coast...
The former Liberal candidate Michael Towke isn’t the only Lebanese-Australian re-living the Cronulla Riots and the years of racial tensions that followed. As I speak to people in my community and watch the commentary on social media, one defence of the prime minister, Scott Morrison, from a well-known Lebanese community member really bothered me.
Location: Cambridge, U.K. Price: £2.5 million (US$3.4 million) Historic Knapwell Wood Farm, listed on the public market for the first time in 300 years, is a beautifully renovated former working farmhouse. An impressive example of 18th-century architecture, the idyllic home is set within 2 acres of lush, private gardens in rural Cambridgeshire, England, and backs onto Knapwell Woods, which can be accessed directly from the back of the gardens.
