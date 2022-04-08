ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, CA

Woodlanders Invited to April 13 Meeting for Updates on Gibson Road Work

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Woodland and its contractor Martin Brother Construction (MBC) will host a Public Information Meeting to update Woodlanders on Gibson Road improvements on Wednesday, April 13 at 6:00 PM in...

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cathedral Oaks Road Pavement Work Update

The City of Goleta is currently working with our contractor, Toro, on the reconstruction of Cathedral Oaks Road as part of our annual Pavement Project. We recently completed the section from Alameda Avenue to Glen Annie Road and are now working on Glen Annie Road to Los Carneros. Work has been taking place Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with flaggers directing traffic.
GOLETA, CA
KOOL 96.5

Road Work on U.S. 93 Between Shoshone and Richfield Starts in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Preliminary work on irrigation systems along U.S. Highway 93/U.S. 26 will get underway in April for a larger repaving project later in the summer between Shoshone and Richfield. The Idaho Transportation Department announced work on irrigation structures will need to be done before water begins to flow on a stretch of highway between Marley Road and Jim Bryne Slough, about a six mile stretch. The work will last through the month of April. Flaggers will be in place at various points where there will be one lane of travel. ITD said motorists will have plan on 10 minutes delays. Once the first phase of the project is done crews will return later in July to start the second paving phase. “During the second phase of construction, we will mill and repave the existing surface of the highway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan in a prepared statement. “We will also reconstruct the profile of the roadway in three areas to remove hills south of Richfield. This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”
SHOSHONE, ID

