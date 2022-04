SARTELL -- A central Minnesota women's empowerment event is coming to Sartell next month. The third annual Strong(her) event is being held at The Water's Church from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. April 9th. Organizer Dayna Deters the goal of the event is to overcome the challenges life has thrown...

SARTELL, MN ・ 18 DAYS AGO