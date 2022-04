Two-time defending Nassau County Class A softball champion Mepham has a new coach and busted out of the gate producing the same positive results. The Pirates, who last spring captured the first-ever Long Island title in program history, made an early statement April 5 with a 2-1 victory over highly touted Division. Four days earlier, Mepham made first-year coach Tom Simone’s debut at the helm a winning one by defeating Oceanside, 11-2.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO