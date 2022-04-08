ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

Vickie Louise Taylor

By Molly Lewis
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVickie Louise Taylor, North Manchester, passed away in her home on April 7, 2022. She...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Obituary: Sole, Elinor Louise

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elinor Louise Sole, 84, of St Mary’s, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her residence. She was born on May 7, 1937, in Pennsboro, WV, the daughter of the late Ernest and Josephine Wilcox. Elinor was a lifelong member of Waverly United...
PENNSBORO, WV
Sentinel

Deborah Louise Sowers

Deborah Louise Sowers, 74, of Lewistown, passed away at 4:38 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. Born June 18, 1947, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Ada (Proudfoot) Henry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nina...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Louise Skeens Bullock

SURGOINSVILLE – Helen Louise Skeens Bullock, 95 of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the home of her daughter, following an extended illness. Born in Speers Ferry, VA she had been a resident of Kingsport for most of her life. She was owner of Helen’s Alterations.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy