ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

5th year of the Me Too movement

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's Why Married Couples Are Filing Taxes Separately. Ohio: Say Bye To Expensive Solar Panels If You Own A Home...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Facebook Joins TikTok: What Does The Move Mean For Meta's Growth?

Facebook, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has signed up for a TikTok account. What Happened: Social media consultant Matt Navarra spotted the verified account created and Facebook has confirmed the account is real, TechCrunch reports. “Brands leverage a variety of channels, including some of our...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The New York Times

You’re Still Being Tracked on the Internet, Just in a Different Way

Apple and Google are pushing privacy changes, but a shift in digital tracking is giving the bigger platforms an advertising advantage. (Israel Vargas/The New York Times) The internet industry shuddered last year when Apple introduced privacy measures for the iPhone that threatened to upend online tracking and cripple digital advertising. Google pledged similar privacy actions.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Business
Sourcing Journal

Walmart’s Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: Report

Click here to read the full article. An IPO delay would give Walmart time to boost valuations as it grows Flipkart’s online healthcare and travel bookings businesses. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKohl's, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo MarketingWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksTrimming Up: Coloreel Inks India Deal, Stretchline to Reduce GHGsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
makeuseof.com

How to Use Tinder Like a Pro

Since its inception in 2012, Tinder has become one of the most widely used dating apps, with nearly 1.7 billion swipes and over 26 million matches each day. As a location-based app for Android and iOS, Tinder makes it easier for you to meet people in your area. Plus, one can even set the app to work globally. So, if you want to learn how to use Tinder like a pro, just continue reading.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNBC

This new airline is exclusively for creators and influencers – and the first stop is a free flight to Coachella

If your TikToks have gone viral or you're somewhat Instagram famous, you might want to try to catch a flight on a new airline that's just for online content creators. Willa, an online payments company that caters to social media creators, just launched an airline called Willa Air – and its first voyage will take 12 lucky influencers to this month's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on an exclusive, and free, flight.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Chong
MSNBC

Amazon's reported union-suppressing wellness plan is insidious

The Intercept published a bombshell report this week based on leaked documents revealing that Amazon has been planning an internal messaging app that flags and prevents employees from using a number of words that may signal dissatisfaction, including “pay raise” and “union.” In a particularly dark twist, the list also reportedly includes words like “prison” and “plantation,” suggesting the company is aware of the kinds of harrowing analogies employees might make in describing a highly repressive workplace that, by industry standards, has an extraordinary turnover rate.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Sarmad Khan

How to Use Pinterest for marketing in 2022

Pinterest is a great tool for businesses. It helps them reach a wide audience and create awareness about their product. It also encourages conversion like newsletter sign-ups or purchases. The most popular social media platforms are Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat. These platforms are used by people across the globe. People use these platforms to share photos, videos, and stories about themselves and others. The most popular social media platform is Instagram. In 2019, there were 1.3 billion daily active users. There were 6.2 billion monthly active users.
Hypebae

Meta Is Reportedly Developing Its Own Virtual Currency Called "Zuck Bucks"

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly working on his own virtual coins. According to Financial Times, the Meta founder, chairman and CEO’s upcoming project has been dubbed “Zuck Bucks” by his employees. Zuckerberg has stated that Zuck Bucks won’t exactly be a cryptocurrency. “Instead, Meta is leaning towards introducing...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy