TribCast: Dan Patrick takes on Disney in latest fight over Texas classrooms

A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers planned on Wednesday to visit a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. State Reps. Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, were set to lead a group of lawmakers to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where the state houses women on death row. Melissa Lucio faces execution on April 27. Lucio was convicted of capital murder for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah. Prosecutors say Mariah was the victim of child abuse and there...
Comments / 0