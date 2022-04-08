ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Tops Cal State Fullerton, 2-1

mgoblue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team received a dynamic pitching effort, and Matt Frey broke a tie game with an eighth-inning home run Friday (April 8) as the Wolverines defeated Cal State Fullerton by a score of 2-1 at Ray Fisher Stadium. The teams resume...

mgoblue.com

KEYT

Cal Poly stars shine in 4-1 win over Long Beach State

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Drew Thorpe allowed one run and six hits over seven-plus innings while Brooks Lee and Collin Villegas belted home runs in a four-run first-inning rally as No. 17 Cal Poly defeated Long Beach State 4-1 in the opener of a three-game Big West Conference baseball series Friday night before 2,062 inside Baggett Stadium.
LONG BEACH, CA
KHON2

Hawaii softball edged by Cal Poly in series finale

The University of Hawaii softball team wrapped up its series against Cal Poly with a narrow 8-7 loss at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Saturday night. After entering the week tied for the Big West Conference lead, the Rainbow Wahine exit the weekend at 13-14 overall and 7-5 in conference games.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KHON2

Hawaii softball swept by Cal Poly in doubleheader

The University of Hawaii softball team was swept by Cal Poly in a Friday evening doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. The Rainbow Wahine drop to 13-13 overall and 7-4 in Big West Conference play, while Cal Poly improves to 10-21 and 5-6 in Big West games. All the latest...
HAWAII STATE

